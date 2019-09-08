fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State fans ready for Bulldogs' home opener against University of Minnesota

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Go Dogs!" Words said strong and proud by Fresno State fans as the Bulldogs prepare to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

It's the first home game of the year and for many, it's all about the atmosphere.

"With some costumes and we feel like it just motivates the team they walk by us now and feel like in the end of that fourth quarter this gives them that extra push to win," said Dustin Gallegos.

Hours before the game started, the Red Wave came together outside of Bulldog Stadium to tailgate.

For many, it's a family affair, including Abigail Aguilera who took her eight-month-old daughter, Jenna, to her first game.

"The dogs are going to win," she said.

For others, it's about tradition. Gus Trevino has been coming for years. He's a Fresno State alumnus from the class of 1991. For the last two years, he's made sure to bring his custom defense sign.

"I'll be able to use my defense sign and yell out for the defense," Trevino said.

This is the first time the Bulldogs ever take on the University of Minnesota in Fresno.

A game expected to draw more than 30,000 people. After the letdown against USC, many hope the home advantage will help them to victory.

"I'm sure the offense and defense will be sharper than they were last weekend at USC," Trevino said. "Just give as much effort as you can, don't leave anything on the field."
