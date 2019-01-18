Fresno State giving away free tickets to federal workers for the rest of January

Starting tomorrow with @FresnoStateWBB, just show your valid Federal employee I.D. to the @savemartcenter ticket office on game day for 2 free tickets. #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/snqMTvQM2M — Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) January 18, 2019

Fresno State is doing its part for furloughed federal workers during the government shutdown.The school announced on Twitter that it will offer two tickets of free admission for all home athletic events for the rest of January.All that's needed is a valid government issued ID.