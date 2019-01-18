FRESNO STATE

Fresno State giving away free tickets to federal workers for the rest of January

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno State is doing its part for furloughed federal workers during the government shutdown.

The school announced on Twitter that it will offer two tickets of free admission for all home athletic events for the rest of January.

All that's needed is a valid government issued ID.

