Bulldogs can clinch West Division Saturday against the Aztecs

It's the biggest home game the Bulldogs will have all season. Yes, Fresno State (8-2, MW 5-1) lost 24-17 to Boise State on Friday night but the team still controls their own destiny. A win Saturday night against San Diego State (7-3, MW 4-2) they will win the West Division and clinch a spot in the Mountain West title game.

"We're in a position to do that but it's still going to come down to execution," coach Tedford said Monday morning, "It's going to come down to all the little things that go on in a football game."

To win the West, the Bulldogs will try to put behind their toughest loss of the season. Leading 17-3 at Boise, the Broncos scored 21 unanswered points to snap State's seven-game win streak.

"Players had Saturday off and came in yesterday and did that and now it's time to put it behind us and move forward," Tedford said.

Standing in their way, their second most played opponent in San Diego State. The Aztecs are coming off a surprising loss to UNLV but have also beaten the Broncos in Boise. "There's no surprise that they lead with the run. I don't think that's going to surprise anyone and they're really good at what they do," Tedford said.

Last year the Bulldogs went to San Diego and took home the Oil Can Trophy thanks to a 27-3 win. Saturday Tedford is hoping the Red Wave can come out to provide a home-field advantage. "We just went through a situation where the fans were really into it and can make it really difficult on us and I would hope that our fans would come out and do that for us."

Kickoff at Bulldog Stadium is set for 7:30 with the game broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
