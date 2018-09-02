FRESNO STATE

Fresno State opens season with 79 to 13 win over Idaho

The 2018 season began much like the 2017 season ended, with a win. The Bulldogs were in control from start to finish in the season opener.

By and Stephen Hicks
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 2018 season began much like the 2017 season ended, with a win. The Bulldogs were in control from start to finish in the season opener.

The Bulldogs shined in all three phases of the game en route to a 79 to 13 win over Idaho. Dinuba High product Marcus McMaryion threw for 207 yards, while Jordan Mims scored 3 rushing touchdowns.

Jaron Bryant scored touchdowns on two separate field goal blocks and the rout was on.

Fresno State improves to 1-0 and travel to take on Minnesota on Saturday September 8th.
