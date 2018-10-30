FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Fresno State ranked #23 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford enters the field with his team before the start of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Bulldogs are ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The 'Dogs check in at #23.

The ranking comes off a great weekend for the Bulldogs who cracked the Associated Press Top 25 at #20 after a 50-20 win over Hawaii on Saturday Night. The Bulldogs are also ranked #23 in the latest Coaches Poll.

RELATED: Fresno State Dominant in 50-20 Homecoming Victory over Hawaii

The Bulldogs are 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain West ahead of Saturday's match-up at UNLV.

LINK: Bulldogs remaining schedule

The College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled every Tuesday for five weeks starting in late October.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno statefresno state bulldogscollege footballFresno State
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Alabama no surprise at No. 1 in first CFP, leads Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame
Tedford downplays Bulldogs' ranking
Blown circuit-breaker to blame for brief delay during Fresno State's game against Hawaii
Fresno State football team ranked #20 in nation
More fresno state bulldogs
SPORTS
Alabama no surprise at No. 1 in first CFP, leads Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame
Lonzo Ball: 'Just not doing my job'
Sharks activate Joe Thornton from injured list
Raiders CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announces retirement
More Sports
Top Stories
Search on for prisoner who may have escaped with state van
Brother: Couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
Driver arrested for Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified
Wanted registered sex-offender found in Roeding Park restroom
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck in Indiana
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Show More
Officials place 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
2 arrested, 1 wanted after dead cat was left at NC grocery store
Jose Ramirez and Fresno FC join to help family of soccer player on life support
More News