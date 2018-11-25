After finishing the regular season with a 10-2 (MW 7-1) record Fresno State will once again enter the postseason ranked.For the second straight week, the Bulldogs come in #23 in the Coaches Poll. In the Associated Press Poll, the team comes in #25.The Bulldogs now gear up for a road trip to Idaho to play Boise State (10-2, 7-1) in the Mountain West Championship for the second straight season.Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4:45 PM on ESPN.