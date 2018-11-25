FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Fresno State football team rises in the polls, ranked in top 25 ahead of Mountain West title game

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
After finishing the regular season with a 10-2 (MW 7-1) record Fresno State will once again enter the postseason ranked.

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs come in #23 in the Coaches Poll. In the Associated Press Poll, the team comes in #25.

RELATED: Fresno State defeats San Jose State 31-13 on Senior Day

The Bulldogs now gear up for a road trip to Idaho to play Boise State (10-2, 7-1) in the Mountain West Championship for the second straight season.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4:45 PM on ESPN.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsfresno statefresno state bulldogscollege footballFresno StateIdahoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Fresno State beats San Jose State on Senior Day
Johnson, Fresno State beat San Jose State 31-13
Miami downs Fresno State behind Johnson's 24 points
Fresno State makes most of big first half in win
More fresno state bulldogs
SPORTS
Fresno State beats San Jose State on Senior Day
49ers to release LB Reuben Foster after domestic violence charge in Tampa
49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence charge in Tampa
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 6 in the NBA?
More Sports
Top Stories
Crossings suspended at San Ysidro port of entry as migrants march toward US border
Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County
Family caravans to Butte County with 5 trailers for displaced families
Dramatic helmet video shows firefighters rushing to put out flames raging inside
Drunk driver crashes into pickup truck while being pulled over for driving without lights
Families in NE Fresno apartment going on no water for fifth day
Police: Man killed by officer at Alabama mall was not the shooter
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
Show More
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
Bullet-ridden NYPD car surprises Philly police
SE Fresno family challenges police officers returning from call to Thanksgiving basketball game
Vacant home engulfed in flames in SE Fresno, neighbors blame homeless
Central Valley residents hope to give new homes to Camp Fire victims
More News