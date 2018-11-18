The Old Oil Can trophy is staying in Fresno. Oh & @FresnoStateFB is heading back to the @MountainWest title game after winning the West Division. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/78IalaMSEf — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) November 18, 2018

The Bulldogs are back in the Top 25, ranked #23 in the Coaches Poll, but finished just outside of the Associated Press Poll at #26.Fresno State returns to the rankings after a week outside the Top 25 following a loss to Boise State earlier this month.Fresno State defeated San Diego State on Saturday Night, clinching the West Division and spot in the Mountain West Championship game for the second straight season.Fresno State will play the winner of Saturday's regular-season finale between Utah State and Boise State in Boise, Idaho.The winner between the Aggies and Broncos will then host the Bulldogs on Saturday, December 1st in the Mountain West Championship game.