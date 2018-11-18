FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Fresno State returns to Coaches Poll Top 25, finishes just outside AP Poll

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Bulldogs are back in the Top 25, ranked #23 in the Coaches Poll, but finished just outside of the Associated Press Poll at #26.

Fresno State returns to the rankings after a week outside the Top 25 following a loss to Boise State earlier this month.

Fresno State defeated San Diego State on Saturday Night, clinching the West Division and spot in the Mountain West Championship game for the second straight season.

RELATED: Fresno State clinches berth in Mountain West Championship Game



Fresno State will play the winner of Saturday's regular-season finale between Utah State and Boise State in Boise, Idaho.

The winner between the Aggies and Broncos will then host the Bulldogs on Saturday, December 1st in the Mountain West Championship game.
