Fresno State set to begin 2020 season against Hawaii at Bulldog Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite health concerns brought on by the coronavirus, college football continues at stadiums across the country, including now at Bulldog Stadium.

The Kalen DeBoer era officially began for Fresno State on Saturday. He and the coaching staff selected Jake Haener as the starting quarterback.

The Bulldogs started with a fumble recovery after stripping Lincoln Victor of Hawaii in the first four seconds of the game.

Jake Haener connected with Josh Kelly to put them in a goal-to-go situation, and Ronnie Rivers punched in an eight-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead early.

On the Bulldogs' next offensive drive, Haener overthrew Kelly and was picked off by the Hawaii defense.

Hawaii was able to tie the game towards the end of the first quarter after picking off Haener for his second turnover of the day.

Bulldogs defensive end Kwami Jones finished the first quarter with three sacks, which is more than he had all of last season with 2.5.


The Rainbow Warriors got on the board first in the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal to give them a 10-7 lead.

While Haener and the Bulldog offense were gaining some momentum late in the second quarter, he was sacked from the blindside and it took them out of field goal range.



With less than two minutes left in the first half, Haener connected with tight end Juan Rodriguez as he dragged two Hawaii defenders into the end zone with him. It was Haener's first passing touchdown as the starting quarterback.

The Bulldogs did not convert the extra point, giving them a 13-10 lead.

That lead did not last long as the Rainbow Warriors quickly went down the field with a 72-yard touchdown drive to take a 17-13 lead with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro had two rushing touchdowns in the first half.



