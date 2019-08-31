Fresno State Bulldogs set to kick off new season against the USC Trojans

The Trojans finished 5-7 in 2018 but enter Saturday's game as a 13.5 point favorite. USC leads the all-time series 1-2 (the 2005 game was vacated due to NCAA sanctions) with the Bulldogs only win coming in the 1992 Freedom Bowl.
RELATED: Fresno State Football 2019 Preview
Friday morning Coach Tedford finally released his first depth chart of the season. That's something that's usually put out on Monday but because USC doesn't release theirs until Friday, Tedford decided to do the same for his Bulldogs.
Fresno State finally releases a depth chart ahead of USC tomorrow. That’s 7 starting seniors in blue and 12 true or redshirt freshman as backups. Health (as always but seemingly more so this year) will be paramount. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/HrjNkNSkP5— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) August 30, 2019
WATCH: Stephen Hicks talks Fresno State's season opener against USC with 940 ESPN Radio's Cam Worrell.
Couple things of note: Of the 28 starting positions there are just seven seniors. Health always paramount to success but especially this year with eight true freshmen listed as backups.
RELATED: Coach Tedford talks Fresno State Bulldogs season opener against USC Trojans
RELATED: QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bigger win than the '92 Freedom Bowl? Trent Dilfer talks Fresno State football and Derek Carr