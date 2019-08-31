college football

Fresno State Bulldogs set to kick off new season against the USC Trojans

By and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is ready to kick off a new season against the USC Trojans at the Coliseum. The Bulldogs are coming off the winningest season in program history, capping a 12-2 win season with a Mountain West championship and a win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Trojans finished 5-7 in 2018 but enter Saturday's game as a 13.5 point favorite. USC leads the all-time series 1-2 (the 2005 game was vacated due to NCAA sanctions) with the Bulldogs only win coming in the 1992 Freedom Bowl.

Friday morning Coach Tedford finally released his first depth chart of the season. That's something that's usually put out on Monday but because USC doesn't release theirs until Friday, Tedford decided to do the same for his Bulldogs.



Couple things of note: Of the 28 starting positions there are just seven seniors. Health always paramount to success but especially this year with eight true freshmen listed as backups.

