Fresno State Bulldogs set to kick off new season against the USC Trojans

Fresno State finally releases a depth chart ahead of USC tomorrow. That’s 7 starting seniors in blue and 12 true or redshirt freshman as backups. Health (as always but seemingly more so this year) will be paramount. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/HrjNkNSkP5 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) August 30, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5503967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stephen Hicks talks Fresno State's season opener against USC with 940 ESPN Radio’s Cam Worrell.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5494949" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's game week one for Fresno State, and the Bulldogs are receiving votes to be in the Top 25.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5500097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is ready to kick off a new season against the USC Trojans at the Coliseum. The Bulldogs are coming off the winningest season in program history, capping a 12-2 win season with a Mountain West championship and a win over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.The Trojans finished 5-7 in 2018 but enter Saturday's game as a 13.5 point favorite. USC leads the all-time series 1-2 (the 2005 game was vacated due to NCAA sanctions) with the Bulldogs only win coming in the 1992 Freedom Bowl.Friday morning Coach Tedford finally released his first depth chart of the season. That's something that's usually put out on Monday but because USC doesn't release theirs until Friday, Tedford decided to do the same for his Bulldogs.Couple things of note: Of the 28 starting positions there are just seven seniors. Health always paramount to success but especially this year with eight true freshmen listed as backups.