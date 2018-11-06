FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Fresno State stays at #23 in the College Football Playoff rankings

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno State remains at #23 in Tuesday's latest release of the College Football Playoff rankings. The 'Dogs were also ranked 23rd in the initial College Football Playoff released last week.

After Saturday's 48-3 over UNLV, the Bulldogs jumped to 16th in the Associated Press poll and 17th in the Coaches poll.



Fresno State will play at Boise State on Friday in a game with huge implications in the Mountain West and for potential bowl game bids.

Stay with Action News all week as the Bulldogs prepare for Boise State.
