SPORTS

Fresno State takes care of Wyoming at home

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno State football team beat Wyoming 27-3 to improve to 5-1 on the year and a perfect 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play.

Trailing by a field goal, the Bulldogs offense got started with senior quarterback from Dinuba Marcus McMaryion connecting with tight end Jared Rice. The senior signal caller would rush for another touchdown as the Bulldogs took a 13-3 lead into the break.

In the second half, McMaryion connected with another tight end David Tangipa to make it 20-3.

McMaryion managed the offense throwing for 22/32 287 yards, 2 TDs and 2 rushing touchdowns. The defense didn't allow a touchdown for the second straight game (last one surrendered in 4th quarter v. Toledo).

The Bulldogs travel next week to face New Mexico (3-3) before returning to Bulldog Stadium to face West Division leaders Hawaii (6-2, MW 3-0).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsfresno stateWyoming
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Good Sport: Local 8th grader making his mark in the world of Karate
Illinois coaches arrested for pulling a gun during fight at football game
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
More sports
SPORTS
McMaryion accounts for 4 TDs, Fresno St. beats Wyoming 27-3
Stars score 4 on 30 shots in 2nd period, beat Ducks 5-3
Justin Turner shrugs off 0-for-5 night to spark Dodgers' Game 2 win
Dodgers' relievers taking focus on Brewers' bullpen personally
More Sports
Top Stories
Sheriff's deputies investigating deadly shooting after 16-year-old boy shot and killed his father
FFA student donating $30k raised at Big Fresno Fair livestock auction to support veterans
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Loved ones gather to remember Rahman Newsome on anniversary of his death
Fresno County's first legal pot dispensary opens its doors
Family, friends gather at vigil in memory of woman hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
Hurricane Michael forces Central Valley native to evacuate
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
Show More
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
Woman arrested, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy
More News