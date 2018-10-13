Fresno State takes care of Wyoming at home

The Fresno State football team beat Wyoming 27-3 to improve to 5-1 on the year and a perfect 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play.Trailing by a field goal, the Bulldogs offense got started with senior quarterback from Dinuba Marcus McMaryion connecting with tight end Jared Rice. The senior signal caller would rush for another touchdown as the Bulldogs took a 13-3 lead into the break.In the second half, McMaryion connected with another tight end David Tangipa to make it 20-3.McMaryion managed the offense throwing for 22/32 287 yards, 2 TDs and 2 rushing touchdowns. The defense didn't allow a touchdown for the second straight game (last one surrendered in 4th quarter v. Toledo).The Bulldogs travel next week to face New Mexico (3-3) before returning to Bulldog Stadium to face West Division leaders Hawaii (6-2, MW 3-0).