Fresno State to rematch Stanford for spot in Super Regional

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State baseball team will take on Stanford University once again to fight for a spot in the Super Regional.

The Diamond Dogs won 7-2 against the Cardinals in Saturday night's game at Sunken Diamond.



"Either way it doesn't matter who we play we're going to do what we do and be tough and compete with anybody we play," McCarthy Tatum said Monday morning minutes after finding out the Dogs would be headed to the Stanford Regional. "There's a winning tradition here, and we're keeping it going so let's see if it can keep on going and just battle and do our best."

Stanford beat Sacramento State 12-3 in an elimination game Sunday afternoon.



Fresno State vs. Stanford game time is at 6 p.m.

After State's first win over Stanford since 1991, the Diamond Dogs are back in a regional final for the first time since their World Series run in 2008.

