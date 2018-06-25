FRESNO STATE

Fresno State welcomes new Athletic Director

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno State officials formally welcomed their new Athletic Director to campus Monday. (KFSN)

By and Stephen Hicks
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dressed in a red tie with matching pocket square Terry Tumey was introduced as the new Fresno State Athletics Director on Monday.

Tumey comes to the Valley after spending the last couple of years serving in the same position at the Division III Claremont-Mudd-Scripps colleges in Southern California.

"We have so much to do, I'm just very excited to get going," said Tumey.

University staff, along with red wave supporters and boosters met with the new Athletics Director Monday as he arrived on campus with his wife and daughter by his side.



Tumey says Fresno State's tradition of winning and community support is what attracted him to the job.

The former all-conference nose guard from UCLA has a clear vision on how to build a department with a $20 million budget

"Our high profile sports are going to be very important. We've had a very successful campaign in football we need to continue that trajectory so it can trickle down to our other sports."

One of the first items on the agenda for Tumey will be how to convince donors to help with improvements to Bulldog Stadium and other facilities.

"We are all here to help him and support him," said head football coach Jeff Tedford. "I'm sure, over time, he's the type of person that will have a plan, and be trustworthy, and all the people will fall in line with that."
EMBED More News Videos

Terry Tumey explains to Stephen Hicks how he defines success.


Tumey also brings a business background to the position, having served as director of operations for the San Francisco 49ers in the early 2000's, to go along with his experience of running multiple sports departments

"We were blessed with a strong pool of candidates," said Fresno State President Joseph Castro. "He came to the very top because of his experience at Division I, II, and III as a sitting athletic director. He's dealt with a wide array of issues successfully."

Tumey will officially take over the job on August 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno statefresno state bulldogsfresnoFresno - NortheastFresno State
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
SPORTS
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News