Fresno State wrestling prepares for start of new season

A new season of Fresno State Wrestling begins in just over two weeks.Fresno State Wrestling returned in 2017, a program restoring its roots in the Valley after ending the program in 2006."I'm excited, I've been in the locker, yelling it's the first day of the season," said Bulldogs' Wrestler Khristian Olivas.The excitement is real in year two under head coach Troy Steiner, who is in charge of building the Bulldogs program back up."I think we are through the honeymoon phase. Everyone knows it's time to compete, represent this valley and perform," said Bulldogs' Head Coach Troy Steiner."It's awesome, we've got a great staff. Steiner leads us in a great way and it's just an awesome program to be a part of," said Bulldog's Wrestler Dominic Kincaid.With a roster loaded with Central Valley talent."I love having the Valley guys on the team but we are looking for the best guys," said Bulldogs' Wrestler AJ Nevills. "If the best guys come from the Valley, then the best guys come from the Valley, but we are willing to put anybody on this team that wants to be here."With raised standards both on and off the mat."You know I think you need discipline in everything you do and it's a huge base to for making sure you are being disciplined and making the right decisions," said Kincaid."This is a great place I can accomplish my goals and I can accomplish my goals academically and through sports," said Nevills."They came here to get a good education number one but also to perform and compete for national titles, now the expectation is just that, " said Coach Steiner.The season opens Saturday, November 3rd with the Rutgers duals in New Jersey. The Dogs first home match is Friday, November 16th against North Dakota State.