Friday Night Football - Playoffs Week 1 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

CENTRAL SECTION

D1 PLAYOFFS

D2 PLAYOFFS

D3 PLAYOFFS

D4 PLAYOFFS

D5 PLAYOFFS

D6 PLAYOFFS

IV PLAYOFFS

SAC JOAQIUN SECTION

IV PLAYOFFS

Arroyo Grande at ClovisClovis East at BakersfieldClovis West at Clovis NorthTulare Union at RidgeviewAtascadero at RedwoodDinuba at SangerSunnyside at Tulare WesternSouth at Central Valley ChristianWest at LemooreKerman at NorthHoover at PortervilleRoosevelt at TempletonCoalinga at CaruthersLiberty at Dos PalosImmanuel at ReedleyMadera South at Mission OakArvin at ShafterTaft at StrathmoreExeter at WoodlakeFirebaugh at YosemiteMinarets at FoothillParlier at LindsayGranite Hills at OrosiCorcoran at RiverdaleKern Valley at Sierra PacificLone Pine at MojaveOrcutt Academy at Riverdale ChristianKimball at AtwaterBeyer at MercedDel Campo at PattersonGolden Valley at Sierra