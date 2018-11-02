FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

WEEK 1 PLAYOFFS
Friday, November 2
CENTRAL SECTION
DIVISION-I PLAYOFFS
Sanger at Arroyo Grande
Clovis East at Bakersfield
Clovis West at Buchanan
Centennial at Clovis
Clovis North at Liberty
Edison at Ridgeview
Bullard at St. Joseph
DIVISION-II PLAYOFFS
Redwood at Garces
Sunnyside at Hanford
DIVISION-III PLAYOFFS
Highland at Chowchilla
Hoover at Kingsburg
Fresno at Madera
Santa Maria at Mt. Whitney
DIVISION-IV PLAYOFFS
Chavez at Kerman
Mission Oak at North
Washington Union at Roosevelt
DIVISION-V PLAYOFFS
Immanuel at Arvin
Dos Palos at Bishop
Yosemite at Caruthers
Fowler at Firebaugh
McLane at Kennedy
Lindsay at Liberty (Madera Ranchos)
Corcoran at Woodlake
DIVISION-VI PLAYOFFS
Minarets at Orange Cove
Sierra Pacific at Orosi
Boron at Strathmore
8 MAN PLAYOFFS
Desert at Fresno Christian
Laton at Riverdale Christian
SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION
III PLAYOFFS
Ponderosa at Buhach Colony
IV PLAYOFFS
Cordova at Golden Valley
Sierra at Pacheco
V PLAYOFFS
Orestimba at Los Banos
