FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Friday Night Football - Week 1 Playoffs - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
WEEK 1 PLAYOFFS


Friday, November 2

CENTRAL SECTION

DIVISION-I PLAYOFFS

Sanger at Arroyo Grande
Clovis East at Bakersfield
Clovis West at Buchanan
Centennial at Clovis
Clovis North at Liberty
Edison at Ridgeview
Bullard at St. Joseph

DIVISION-II PLAYOFFS

Redwood at Garces
Sunnyside at Hanford

DIVISION-III PLAYOFFS

Highland at Chowchilla
Hoover at Kingsburg

Fresno at Madera
Santa Maria at Mt. Whitney

DIVISION-IV PLAYOFFS

Chavez at Kerman
Mission Oak at North
Washington Union at Roosevelt

DIVISION-V PLAYOFFS

Immanuel at Arvin
Dos Palos at Bishop
Yosemite at Caruthers
Fowler at Firebaugh
McLane at Kennedy
Lindsay at Liberty (Madera Ranchos)
Corcoran at Woodlake

DIVISION-VI PLAYOFFS

Minarets at Orange Cove

Sierra Pacific at Orosi
Boron at Strathmore

8 MAN PLAYOFFS

Desert at Fresno Christian
Laton at Riverdale Christian

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION

III PLAYOFFS

Ponderosa at Buhach Colony

IV PLAYOFFS
Cordova at Golden Valley
Sierra at Pacheco

V PLAYOFFS

Orestimba at Los Banos
