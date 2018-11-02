FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Friday, November 2

DIVISION-I PLAYOFFS

DIVISION-II PLAYOFFS

DIVISION-III PLAYOFFS

DIVISION-IV PLAYOFFS

DIVISION-V PLAYOFFS

DIVISION-VI PLAYOFFS

8 MAN PLAYOFFS

III PLAYOFFS

IV PLAYOFFS

V PLAYOFFS

Sanger at Arroyo GrandeClovis East at BakersfieldClovis West at BuchananCentennial at ClovisClovis North at LibertyEdison at RidgeviewBullard at St. JosephRedwood at GarcesSunnyside at HanfordHighland at ChowchillaHoover at KingsburgFresno at MaderaSanta Maria at Mt. WhitneyChavez at KermanMission Oak at NorthWashington Union at RooseveltImmanuel at ArvinDos Palos at BishopYosemite at CaruthersFowler at FirebaughMcLane at KennedyLindsay at Liberty (Madera Ranchos)Corcoran at WoodlakeMinarets at Orange CoveSierra Pacific at OrosiBoron at StrathmoreDesert at Fresno ChristianLaton at Riverdale ChristianPonderosa at Buhach ColonyCordova at Golden ValleySierra at PachecoOrestimba at Los Banos