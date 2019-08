Friday Night Football - Week 1 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 1 Matchups

Thursday, August 22nd

NON-LEAGUE

Friday, August 23rd

NON-LEAGUE

INTERSECTIONAL

6/8/9 MAN NON-LEAGUE

Saturday, August 24th

INTERSECTIONAL

West vs. Mission Oak at Tulare UnionArvin at HighlandAtascadero at SunnysideCalifornia City at LindsayCentral vs. Edison at Koligian StadiumCentral Valley Christian at St. JosephChavez at DelanoClovis East vs. LemooreCorcoran at FowlerEast Bakersfield at Golden ValleyEl Diamante vs. Tulare Western at Tulare UnionFarmersville at ExeterFoothill at KennedyFresno at ChowchillaGarces at Bakersfield ChristianHanford West at HanfordIndependence at SouthKerman at SelmaKingsburg at San Joaquin MemorialLiberty at FirebaughMcFarland at AvenalMendota at McLaneMonache at Golden WestNorth at CentennialOrange Cove at Granite HillsOrosi at CoalingaPorterville at DinubaRidgeview at StockdaleRighetti at Santa MariaRiverdale at YosemiteRoosevelt vs. ImmanuelSan Luis Obispo at Arroyo GrandeSanger at ReedleyShafter at Mira MonteTaft at Kern ValleyTehachapi at WascoTempleton at CaruthersTranquillity at ParlierTulare Union vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King BowlWashington Union at MaderaWoodlake at Mission Prep (San Luis Obispo, CA)Clovis North vs. Pitman at BuchananClovis West at Central CatholicDos Palos vs. Los BanosSierra at Fresno ChristianNarbonne (Harbor City, CA) at Buchanan