FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Week 10 Matchups/Scores
Thursday, October 18th
COUNTY/METRO
Madera South at Bullard
EAST YOSEMITE
Monache at Tulare Western
NORTH YOSEMITE
Reedley at Hoover
WEST YOSEMITE
Golden West at Hanford
Friday, October 19th
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Central Valley Christian at Selma
Exeter at Dinuba
Kingsburg at Hanford West
COUNTY/METRO
Sanger at Edison
San Joaquin Memorial at Madera
EAST SEQUOIA
Sierra Pacific at Lindsay
Strathmore at Granite Hills
Woodlake at Farmersville
EAST YOSEMITE
Mission Oak at Tulare Union
Porterville at Delano
NORTH SEQUOIA
Kerman at Liberty (Madera Ranchos)
Yosemite at Washington Union
NORTH YOSEMITE
Fresno at McLane
Roosevelt at Sunnyside
TRI-RIVER
Clovis East at Buchanan
Clovis North at Clovis
Clovis West at Central
WEST SEQUOIA
Fowler at Riverdale
Orange Cove at Caruthers
Parlier at Orosi
WEST SIERRA
Avenal at Firebaugh
Coalinga at Mendota
Tranquillity at Dos Palos
WEST YOSEMITE
Lemoore at Mt. Whitney
Redwood at El Diamante
NON-LEAGUE
Minarets at Sierra
INTERSECTIONAL
Immanuel at Viewpoint
CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Riverdale Christian at Fresno Christian
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Buhach Colony at Golden Valley
El Capitan at Central Valley
Merced at Atwater
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AA
Delta Charter at Stone Ridge Christian
SOUTHERN
Denair at Mariposa County
Orestimba at Delhi
Ripon Christian at Le Grand
Waterford at Gustine
TRANS VALLEY
Hilmar at Riverbank
WESTERN
Pacheco at Beyer
Ceres at Mountain House
Lathrop at Los Banos
