FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Friday Night Football - Week 10 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
Week 10 Matchups/Scores

Thursday, October 18th

COUNTY/METRO
Madera South at Bullard

EAST YOSEMITE
Monache at Tulare Western

NORTH YOSEMITE
Reedley at Hoover

WEST YOSEMITE
Golden West at Hanford

Friday, October 19th

CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Central Valley Christian at Selma
Exeter at Dinuba
Kingsburg at Hanford West

COUNTY/METRO
Sanger at Edison
San Joaquin Memorial at Madera

EAST SEQUOIA
Sierra Pacific at Lindsay
Strathmore at Granite Hills
Woodlake at Farmersville

EAST YOSEMITE
Mission Oak at Tulare Union
Porterville at Delano

NORTH SEQUOIA
Kerman at Liberty (Madera Ranchos)
Yosemite at Washington Union

NORTH YOSEMITE
Fresno at McLane
Roosevelt at Sunnyside

TRI-RIVER
Clovis East at Buchanan
Clovis North at Clovis
Clovis West at Central

WEST SEQUOIA
Fowler at Riverdale
Orange Cove at Caruthers
Parlier at Orosi

WEST SIERRA
Avenal at Firebaugh
Coalinga at Mendota
Tranquillity at Dos Palos

WEST YOSEMITE
Lemoore at Mt. Whitney
Redwood at El Diamante

NON-LEAGUE
Minarets at Sierra

INTERSECTIONAL
Immanuel at Viewpoint

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Riverdale Christian at Fresno Christian

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Buhach Colony at Golden Valley
El Capitan at Central Valley
Merced at Atwater

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AA
Delta Charter at Stone Ridge Christian

SOUTHERN
Denair at Mariposa County
Orestimba at Delhi
Ripon Christian at Le Grand
Waterford at Gustine

TRANS VALLEY
Hilmar at Riverbank

WESTERN
Pacheco at Beyer
Ceres at Mountain House
Lathrop at Los Banos
