FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Thursday, October 18th

Friday, October 19th

Madera South at BullardMonache at Tulare WesternReedley at HooverGolden West at HanfordCentral Valley Christian at SelmaExeter at DinubaKingsburg at Hanford WestSanger at EdisonSan Joaquin Memorial at MaderaSierra Pacific at LindsayStrathmore at Granite HillsWoodlake at FarmersvilleMission Oak at Tulare UnionPorterville at DelanoKerman at Liberty (Madera Ranchos)Yosemite at Washington UnionFresno at McLaneRoosevelt at SunnysideClovis East at BuchananClovis North at ClovisClovis West at CentralFowler at RiverdaleOrange Cove at CaruthersParlier at OrosiAvenal at FirebaughCoalinga at MendotaTranquillity at Dos PalosLemoore at Mt. WhitneyRedwood at El DiamanteMinarets at SierraImmanuel at ViewpointRiverdale Christian at Fresno ChristianBuhach Colony at Golden ValleyEl Capitan at Central ValleyMerced at AtwaterDelta Charter at Stone Ridge ChristianDenair at Mariposa CountyOrestimba at DelhiRipon Christian at Le GrandWaterford at GustineHilmar at RiverbankPacheco at BeyerCeres at Mountain HouseLathrop at Los Banos