Friday Night Football - Week 10 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Thursday, October 24th

EAST YOSEMITE

TRI-RIVER

Friday, October 25th

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC

COUNTY/METRO

EAST SEQUOIA

EAST YOSEMITE

NORTH SEQUOIA

NORTH YOSEMITE

TRI-RIVER

WEST SEQUOIA

WEST SIERRA

WEST YOSEMITE

NON-LEAGUE

INTERSECTIONAL

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)

Porterville vs. Delano at Granite Hills, 7:00pmCentral vs. Clovis West at Clovis, 7:00pmDinuba at Exeter, 7:15pmHanford West at Kingsburg, 7:30pmSelma at Central Valley Christian, 7:15pmBuhach Colony vs. Golden Valley at Atwater, 7:00pmCentral Valley vs. El Capitan at Merced College, 7:00pmMerced vs. Atwater at Golden Valley, 7:00pmBullard vs. Madera South at Madera, 7:30pmMadera at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30pmEdison at Sanger, 7:30pmLindsay vs. Sierra Pacific at Hanford, 7:15pmGranite Hills at Strathmore, 7:15pmFarmersville at Woodlake, 7:15pmMission Oak at Tulare Union, 7:00pmTulare Western vs. Monache at Granite Hills, 7:00pmLiberty at Kerman, 7:00pmWashington Union at Yosemite, 7:00pmFresno at McLane, 7:30pmHoover at Reedley, 7:30pmRoosevelt at Sunnyside, 7:30pmBuchanan vs. Clovis East at Clovis, 7:30pmClovis vs. Clovis North at Buchanan, 7:00pmCaruthers at Orange Cove, 7:30pmOrosi at Parlier, 7:00pmRiverdale at Fowler, 7:30pmMendota at Coalinga, 7:00pmDos Palos at Tranquillity, 7:30pmFirebaugh at Avenal, 7:30pmHanford at Golden West, 7:30pmMt. Whitney at Lemoore, 7:00pmRedwood vs. El Diamante at Mineral King Bowl, 6:30pmSierra at Minarets, 7:00pmImmanuel vs. Millennium at Tracy, 7:00pmAlpaugh at Fresno Christian, 7:00pmLaton vs. Orcutt Academy at Santa Ynez, 7:00pmRiverdale Christian at Frazier Mountain, 7:00pm