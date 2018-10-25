Week 11 Matchups/Scores
Thursday, October 25th
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Dinuba (CA) at Hanford West
EAST YOSEMITE
Delano at Mission Oak
TRI-RIVER
Central at Clovis East
Friday, October 26th
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Exeter at Central Valley Christian
Selma at Kingsburg
COUNTY/METRO
Bullard at Edison
Madera South at Madera
Sanger at San Joaquin Memorial
EAST SEQUOIA
Corcoran at Sierra Pacific
Lindsay at Strathmore
Granite Hills at Woodlake
EAST YOSEMITE
Monache at Porterville
Tulare Western at Tulare Union
NORTH SEQUOIA
Washington Union at Kerman
Liberty (Ranchos) at Chowchilla
NORTH YOSEMITE
Hoover at McLane
Roosevelt at Fresno
Sunnyside at Reedley
TRI-RIVER
Buchanan at Clovis North
Clovis at Clovis West
WEST SEQUOIA
Caruthers at Fowler
Riverdale at Minarets
Orosi at Orange Cove
WEST SIERRA
Avenal at Dos Palos
Firebaugh at Coalinga
Mendota at Tranquillity
WEST YOSEMITE
El Diamante at Golden West
Hanford at Lemoore
Mt. Whitney at Redwood
NON-LEAGUE
Sierra at Yosemite
INTERSECTIONAL
Immanuel at Sherman Indian
CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Fresno Christian at Laton
Riverdale Christian at Kings Christian
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Buhach Colony at Atwater
Golden Valley at Merced
Patterson at El Capitan
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AA
Delta Charter at Stone Ridge Christian
SOUTHERN
Le Grand at Mariposa County
Gustine at Orestimba
Delhi at Ripon Christian
TRANS VALLEY
Livingston at Hilmar
WESTERN
Pacheco at Los Banos (CA) at Loftin Stadium
Friday Night Football - Week 11 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
More friday night football
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News