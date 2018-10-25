FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Friday Night Football - Week 11 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
Week 11 Matchups/Scores

Thursday, October 25th

CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Dinuba (CA) at Hanford West

EAST YOSEMITE
Delano at Mission Oak

TRI-RIVER
Central at Clovis East

Friday, October 26th

CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Exeter at Central Valley Christian
Selma at Kingsburg

COUNTY/METRO
Bullard at Edison
Madera South at Madera
Sanger at San Joaquin Memorial

EAST SEQUOIA
Corcoran at Sierra Pacific
Lindsay at Strathmore
Granite Hills at Woodlake

EAST YOSEMITE
Monache at Porterville
Tulare Western at Tulare Union

NORTH SEQUOIA
Washington Union at Kerman
Liberty (Ranchos) at Chowchilla

NORTH YOSEMITE
Hoover at McLane
Roosevelt at Fresno
Sunnyside at Reedley

TRI-RIVER
Buchanan at Clovis North
Clovis at Clovis West

WEST SEQUOIA
Caruthers at Fowler
Riverdale at Minarets
Orosi at Orange Cove

WEST SIERRA
Avenal at Dos Palos
Firebaugh at Coalinga
Mendota at Tranquillity

WEST YOSEMITE
El Diamante at Golden West
Hanford at Lemoore
Mt. Whitney at Redwood

NON-LEAGUE
Sierra at Yosemite

INTERSECTIONAL
Immanuel at Sherman Indian

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Fresno Christian at Laton
Riverdale Christian at Kings Christian

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Buhach Colony at Atwater
Golden Valley at Merced
Patterson at El Capitan

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AA
Delta Charter at Stone Ridge Christian

SOUTHERN
Le Grand at Mariposa County
Gustine at Orestimba
Delhi at Ripon Christian

TRANS VALLEY
Livingston at Hilmar

WESTERN
Pacheco at Los Banos (CA) at Loftin Stadium
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfriday night footballhigh school footballAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Friday Night Football - Week 10
Friday Night Football - Week 9
Friday Night Football - Week 8
Friday Night Football - Week 7
More friday night football
SPORTS
Billboard courts potential free agent Kevin Durant to Knicks
Fehr, Brodin get first goals of season; Wild beat Kings 4-1
Dickinson scores twice in night of 1sts, Stars top Ducks 5-2
New-Look Wizards take on Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman killed after being hit by car in Central Fresno
Woman, dog, pigeons, falcon and hawk survive car fire near Chowchilla
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper that led to chase and crash in Fairfield
Battle brewing in Fresno to pass measure on taxing medicinal marijuana
Corrected ballot message for Measure P in the mail
Police arrest two Reedley High students after loaded gun found in locker
Rock band 'Cake' performing at benefit concert for congressional candidate Andrew Janz
Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point
Show More
One man dead from apparent gunshot wound, Chowchilla PD says
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Pipe bomb scare widens with 3 additional devices sent to Joe Biden, Robert De Niro
Mom missing after leaving her kids in Houston store
Man accused of dumping soiled diapers across NJ roads
More News