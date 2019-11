Friday Night Football - Week 11 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Thursday, October 31st

EAST SEQUOIA

NORTH YOSEMITE

Friday, November 1st

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

COUNTY/METRO

EAST SEQUOIA

EAST YOSEMITE

NORTH SEQUOIA

NORTH YOSEMITE

TRI-RIVER

WEST SEQUOIA

WEST SIERRA

WEST YOSEMITE

NON-LEAGUE

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)

Friday Morning Football

Woodlake 54, Granite Hills 6Reedley 6, Sunnyside 38Buhach Colony at Atwater, 7:00pmMerced at Golden Valley, 7:00pmEl Capitan at Patterson, 7:00pmCentral Valley Christian at Exeter, 7:15pmHanford West at Dinuba, 7:30pmKingsburg at Selma, 7:30pmBullard vs. Edison at Ratcliffe Stadium, 7:30pmMadera South at Madera, 7:30pmSan Joaquin Memorial at Sanger, 7:30pmSierra Pacific at Corcoran, 7:30pmStrathmore at Lindsay, 7:15pmMission Oak at Delano, 7:30pmPorterville vs. Monache at Granite Hills, 7:00pmTulare Western at Tulare Union, 6:30pmChowchilla at Liberty, 7:00pmKerman at Washington Union, 7:00pmHoover at McLane, 7:30pmRoosevelt vs. Fresno at Sunnyside, 7:00pmClovis North at Buchanan, 7:30pmCentral vs. Clovis East at Koligian Stadium, 7:00pmClovis West at Clovis, 7:00pmFowler at Caruthers, 7:30pmOrange Cove at Orosi, 7:30pmMinarets at Riverdale, 7:30pmCoalinga at Firebaugh, 7:00pmDos Palos at Avenal, 7:30pmTranquillity at Mendota, 7:30pmEl Diamante at Golden West, 7:00pmLemoore at Hanford, 7:00pmRedwood vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King Bowl, 6:30pmImmanuel at McFarland, 7:30pmYosemite at Sierra, 7:00pmOrcutt Academy at Fresno Christian, 7:00pmRiverdale Christian at Laton, 7:00pm