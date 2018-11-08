FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Thursday, November 8
DIVISION-II PLAYOFFS
Stockdale 16 Tulare Western 15
DIVISION-IV PLAYOFFS
North 45 Monache 48 (F/OT)
Friday, November 9
CENTRAL SECTION
DIVISION-I PLAYOFFS
Bullard at Bakersfield
Arroyo Grande at Buchanan
Edison at Central
Clovis at Liberty
DIVISION-II PLAYOFFS
Hanford at Dinuba
Garces at Tulare Union
DIVISION-III PLAYOFFS
West at Kingsburg
Madera at Mt. Whitney
San Luis Obispo at Memorial
DIVISION-IV PLAYOFFS
Washington Union at Central Valley Christian
Kerman at Golden West
Wasco at Porterville
DIVISION-V PLAYOFFS
Firebaugh at Caruthers
Dos Palos at Shafter
Lindsay at Woodlake
DIVISION-VI PLAYOFFS
Sierra Pacific at Orange Cove
California City at Strathmore
8 MAN PLAYOFFS
Orcutt Academy at Fresno Christian
Riverdale Christian at Mission Prep
