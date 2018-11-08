FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Friday Night Football - Week 2 Playoffs - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
Thursday, November 8

DIVISION-II PLAYOFFS

Stockdale 16 Tulare Western 15

DIVISION-IV PLAYOFFS

North 45 Monache 48 (F/OT)

Friday, November 9

CENTRAL SECTION

DIVISION-I PLAYOFFS

Bullard at Bakersfield
Arroyo Grande at Buchanan

Edison at Central
Clovis at Liberty

DIVISION-II PLAYOFFS

Hanford at Dinuba
Garces at Tulare Union

DIVISION-III PLAYOFFS

West at Kingsburg
Madera at Mt. Whitney
San Luis Obispo at Memorial

DIVISION-IV PLAYOFFS

Washington Union at Central Valley Christian
Kerman at Golden West
Wasco at Porterville
DIVISION-V PLAYOFFS

Firebaugh at Caruthers
Dos Palos at Shafter
Lindsay at Woodlake

DIVISION-VI PLAYOFFS

Sierra Pacific at Orange Cove
California City at Strathmore

8 MAN PLAYOFFS

Orcutt Academy at Fresno Christian
Riverdale Christian at Mission Prep
