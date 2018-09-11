FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Friday Night Football - Week 4 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Merced High School
Merced High School celebrates being Me-N-Eds Team of the Week



----------------------

Week 4 Matchups/Scores

Thursday, September 6th

NON-LEAGUE
Porterville 24 - Hanford 20
Hoover 7 - Monache 37

Friday, September 7th

NON-LEAGUE
El Capitan 8- Modesto Christian 47
Golden Valley 25- Livingston 0
Le Grand 20- Linden 27
Sonora 20-Hilmar 39
Denair 56- Stone Ridge Christian 28
Firebaugh 7- Caruthers 27
Central 62- Paso Robles 0
Chowchilla 0- Central Valley Christian 48
Sunnyside 22- Clovis East 35
El Diamante 12- Dinuba 35
Edison 37- Clovis North 28
Exeter 35- McLane 38
Golden West 49- Madera South 22
Kingsburg 20- Kerman 14
Lemoore 41- Sanger 49
Buchanan 28-Liberty Bakersfield 13
Liberty Madera Ranchos 14- Kennedy 32
Lindsay 7- Fowler 35
Minarets 67- Tranquillity 7
Mission Oak 21-Mt. Whitney 55
Orange Cove 41- Corcoran 0
Farmersville 13- Parlier 56
Reedley 46- Mendota 13
Riverdale 28- Avenal 0
Roosevelt 28- Granite Hills 0
Hanford West 20- Sierra Pacific 27
Fresno 10- South 37
Orosi 22- Strathmore 27
Coalinga 34- Taft 21
Redwood 20 -Tulare Western 38
Selma 35-Washington Union 13
Sierra 0-Woodlake 63

INTERSECTIONAL
Clovis 40 - Salinas 16
Madera 35- Merced 63
Bullard 17- Pitman 32
Immanuel 54- Quincy 19
Clovis West 20-Valley Christian 42
Yosemite 26-Mariposa County 12

6/8/9 MAN NON-LEAGUE
Kings Christian at Desert

Saturday, September 1st

NON-LEAGUE
San Joaquin Memorial at Garces

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Fresno Christian at Alpaugh

6/8/9 MAN INTERSECTIONAL
Cuyama Valley at Riverdale Christian
-----

PLAY OF THE WEEK

All the gridiron highlights and scores from week 4 of Friday Night Football.

-----

Friday Morning Football: Dinuba High School
Dinuba High School shows off their school spirit!

Dinuba High School is getting ready to take on El Diamante


-----

Thursday Night Football
All the gridiron highlights and scores for Thursday Night Football.

