FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Week 4 Matchups/Scores
Thursday, September 6th
NON-LEAGUE
Porterville 24 - Hanford 20
Hoover 7 - Monache 37
Friday, September 7th
NON-LEAGUE
El Capitan 8- Modesto Christian 47
Golden Valley 25- Livingston 0
Le Grand 20- Linden 27
Sonora 20-Hilmar 39
Denair 56- Stone Ridge Christian 28
Firebaugh 7- Caruthers 27
Central 62- Paso Robles 0
Chowchilla 0- Central Valley Christian 48
Sunnyside 22- Clovis East 35
El Diamante 12- Dinuba 35
Edison 37- Clovis North 28
Exeter 35- McLane 38
Golden West 49- Madera South 22
Kingsburg 20- Kerman 14
Lemoore 41- Sanger 49
Buchanan 28-Liberty Bakersfield 13
Liberty Madera Ranchos 14- Kennedy 32
Lindsay 7- Fowler 35
Minarets 67- Tranquillity 7
Mission Oak 21-Mt. Whitney 55
Orange Cove 41- Corcoran 0
Farmersville 13- Parlier 56
Reedley 46- Mendota 13
Riverdale 28- Avenal 0
Roosevelt 28- Granite Hills 0
Hanford West 20- Sierra Pacific 27
Fresno 10- South 37
Orosi 22- Strathmore 27
Coalinga 34- Taft 21
Redwood 20 -Tulare Western 38
Selma 35-Washington Union 13
Sierra 0-Woodlake 63
INTERSECTIONAL
Clovis 40 - Salinas 16
Madera 35- Merced 63
Bullard 17- Pitman 32
Immanuel 54- Quincy 19
Clovis West 20-Valley Christian 42
Yosemite 26-Mariposa County 12
6/8/9 MAN NON-LEAGUE
Kings Christian at Desert
Saturday, September 1st
NON-LEAGUE
San Joaquin Memorial at Garces
CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Fresno Christian at Alpaugh
6/8/9 MAN INTERSECTIONAL
Cuyama Valley at Riverdale Christian
