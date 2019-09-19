Friday Night Football - Week 5 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Thursday, September 19th

Friday, September 20th

Corcoran at Granite HillsBullard vs. Clovis West at McLaneSelma at MaderaWoodlake at LindsayFarmersville at StrathmoreParlier at CaruthersFowler at MinaretsOrange Cove at RiverdaleArroyo Grande at NipomoImmanuel at Central Valley ChristianClovis North vs. Ridgeview at BuchananChowchilla at Dos PalosEdison vs. Dinuba at Ratcliffe StadiumSierra at FirebaughPorterville at Golden WestKerman vs. Mission Oak at Tulare UnionEl Diamante at KingsburgClovis at LibertyMadera South vs. Fresno at MaderaMonache vs. East Bakersfield at Granite HillsAvenal at OrosiRedwood at AtascaderoSan Joaquin Memorial vs. Clovis East at ClovisSanta Maria vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King BowlSierra Pacific vs. Coalinga at HanfordSunnyside at StockdaleTempleton at LibertyTulare Union at LemooreWashington Union vs. Hoover at SunnysideYosemite at McLaneCentral at TurlockBuchanan at De La SallePajaro Valley at MendotaEl Capitan at AtwaterCentral Valley vs. Merced at Golden ValleyLe Grand at DenairOrestimba vs. Mariposa County at Mariposa County FairgroundsRipon at HilmarBeyer vs. Los Banos at Loftin StadiumPacheco at Johansen