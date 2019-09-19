friday night football

Friday Night Football - Week 5 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By and

Thursday, September 19th


Corcoran at Granite Hills
Bullard vs. Clovis West at McLane
Selma at Madera



Friday, September 20th


Woodlake at Lindsay
Farmersville at Strathmore
Parlier at Caruthers
Fowler at Minarets
Orange Cove at Riverdale
Arroyo Grande at Nipomo
Immanuel at Central Valley Christian
Clovis North vs. Ridgeview at Buchanan
Chowchilla at Dos Palos

Edison vs. Dinuba at Ratcliffe Stadium
Sierra at Firebaugh
Porterville at Golden West
Kerman vs. Mission Oak at Tulare Union
El Diamante at Kingsburg
Clovis at Liberty
Madera South vs. Fresno at Madera
Monache vs. East Bakersfield at Granite Hills
Avenal at Orosi
Redwood at Atascadero
San Joaquin Memorial vs. Clovis East at Clovis
Santa Maria vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King Bowl
Sierra Pacific vs. Coalinga at Hanford
Sunnyside at Stockdale
Templeton at Liberty
Tulare Union at Lemoore
Washington Union vs. Hoover at Sunnyside
Yosemite at McLane
Central at Turlock
Buchanan at De La Salle

Pajaro Valley at Mendota
El Capitan at Atwater
Central Valley vs. Merced at Golden Valley
Le Grand at Denair
Orestimba vs. Mariposa County at Mariposa County Fairgrounds
Ripon at Hilmar
Beyer vs. Los Banos at Loftin Stadium
Pacheco at Johansen
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshigh school footballfriday night football
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Friday Night Football - Week 4
Team of the Week: Washington Union Panthers
Friday Night Football - Week 3
Team of the Week: Madera Coyotes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death
Show More
Federal prosecutors charge Ed Buck in man's OD death in WeHo
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla
Mom fights to improve mental health care after son dies of suicide
UFOs are real, US Navy says
More TOP STORIES News