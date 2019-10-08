friday night football

Friday Night Football - Week 8 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By and

Thursday, October 10th


CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Exeter vs. Hanford West at Hanford, 7:30pm

COUNTY/METRO
Edison vs. Madera at Sunnyside, 7:00pm

EAST YOSEMITE
Mission Oak vs. Monache at Granite Hills, 7:00pm
Tulare Western vs. Porterville at Tulare Union, 7:30pm

NORTH YOSEMITE
Sunnyside vs. Fresno at McLane, 7:00pm

TRI-RIVER
Central at Clovis, 7:00pm

Friday, October 11th


CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Kingsburg at Central Valley Christian, 7:15pm
Selma at Dinuba, 7:30pm

COUNTY/METRO
Bullard vs. Sanger at Ratcliffe Stadium, 7:30pm
San Joaquin Memorial vs. Madera South at Madera, 7:30pm

EAST SEQUOIA
Farmersville at Granite Hills, 7:15pm
Woodlake at Corcoran, 7:30pm

EAST YOSEMITE
Delano at Tulare Union, 7:30pm

NORTH SEQUOIA
Washington Union at Chowchilla, 7:00pm
Yosemite at Kerman, 7:00pm

NORTH YOSEMITE
Hoover vs. Roosevelt at Sunnyside, 7:30pm
Reedley at McLane, 7:30pm

TRI-RIVER
Clovis West at Buchanan, 7:00pm
Clovis East vs. Clovis North at Clovis, 7:00pm

WEST SEQUOIA
Caruthers at Minarets, 7:30pm
Orosi at Fowler, 7:30pm
Parlier at Orange Cove, 7:30pm

WEST SIERRA
Coalinga at Dos Palos, 7:00pm
Mendota at Firebaugh, 7:00pm
Avenal at Tranquillity, 7:30pm

WEST YOSEMITE
Mt. Whitney at Hanford, 7:30pm
Lemoore vs. El Diamante at Golden West, 7:00pm
Redwood vs. Golden West at Mineral King Bowl, 6:30pm

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Buhach Colony vs. Merced at Atwater, 7:00pm
Atwater at Golden Valley, 7:00pm
Central Valley at Patterson, 7:00pm

NON-LEAGUE
Immanuel at Liberty, 7:00pm

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Fresno Christian at Laton, 7:00pm

Saturday, October 12th


EAST SEQUOIA
Strathmore vs. Sierra Pacific at Hanford, 7:15pm

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Riverdale Christian at Alpaugh, 1:00pm
