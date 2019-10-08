Friday Night Football - Week 8 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Thursday, October 10th

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

COUNTY/METRO

EAST YOSEMITE

NORTH YOSEMITE

TRI-RIVER

Friday, October 11th

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

COUNTY/METRO

EAST SEQUOIA

EAST YOSEMITE

NORTH SEQUOIA

NORTH YOSEMITE

TRI-RIVER

WEST SEQUOIA

WEST SIERRA

WEST YOSEMITE

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC

NON-LEAGUE

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)

Saturday, October 12th

EAST SEQUOIA

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)

Exeter vs. Hanford West at Hanford, 7:30pmEdison vs. Madera at Sunnyside, 7:00pmMission Oak vs. Monache at Granite Hills, 7:00pmTulare Western vs. Porterville at Tulare Union, 7:30pmSunnyside vs. Fresno at McLane, 7:00pmCentral at Clovis, 7:00pmKingsburg at Central Valley Christian, 7:15pmSelma at Dinuba, 7:30pmBullard vs. Sanger at Ratcliffe Stadium, 7:30pmSan Joaquin Memorial vs. Madera South at Madera, 7:30pmFarmersville at Granite Hills, 7:15pmWoodlake at Corcoran, 7:30pmDelano at Tulare Union, 7:30pmWashington Union at Chowchilla, 7:00pmYosemite at Kerman, 7:00pmHoover vs. Roosevelt at Sunnyside, 7:30pmReedley at McLane, 7:30pmClovis West at Buchanan, 7:00pmClovis East vs. Clovis North at Clovis, 7:00pmCaruthers at Minarets, 7:30pmOrosi at Fowler, 7:30pmParlier at Orange Cove, 7:30pmCoalinga at Dos Palos, 7:00pmMendota at Firebaugh, 7:00pmAvenal at Tranquillity, 7:30pmMt. Whitney at Hanford, 7:30pmLemoore vs. El Diamante at Golden West, 7:00pmRedwood vs. Golden West at Mineral King Bowl, 6:30pmBuhach Colony vs. Merced at Atwater, 7:00pmAtwater at Golden Valley, 7:00pmCentral Valley at Patterson, 7:00pmImmanuel at Liberty, 7:00pmFresno Christian at Laton, 7:00pmStrathmore vs. Sierra Pacific at Hanford, 7:15pmRiverdale Christian at Alpaugh, 1:00pm