FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Friday Night Football - Week 9 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
Week 9 Matchups/Scores

Thursday, October 11th


EAST YOSEMITE
Delano at Monache
Porterville at Tulare Union
NORTH YOSEMITE
Reedley at Fresno
Roosevelt at McLane
TRI-RIVER
Central at Clovis North
Friday, October 12th

CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Hanford West at Central Valley Christian
Kingsburg at Dinuba
Selma at Exeter

COUNTY/METRO
San Joaquin Memorial at Edison
Madera at Bullard
Sanger at Madera South

EAST SEQUOIA
Farmersville at Lindsay
Sierra Pacific at Granite Hills
Strathmore at Corcoran

EAST YOSEMITE
Mission Oak at Tulare Western

NORTH SEQUOIA
Washington Union at Liberty (Madera Ranchos)
Yosemite at Chowchilla

NORTH YOSEMITE
Sunnyside at Hoover

TRI-RIVER
Clovis at Buchanan
Clovis West at Clovis East

WEST SEQUOIA
Orosi at Minarets
Parlier at Fowler
Riverdale at Caruthers

WEST SIERRA
Coalinga at Tranquillity
Dos Palos at Firebaugh
Mendota at Avenal

WEST YOSEMITE
Mt. Whitney at El Diamante
Golden West at Lemoore
Hanford at Redwood

NON-LEAGUE
Immanuel at Sierra

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Fresno Christian at Orcutt Academy
Kings Christian at Mission Prep

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Central Valley at Buhach Colony
El Capitan at Golden Valley
Merced at Patterson

SOUTHERN
Delhi at Denair
Gustine at Le Grand
Mariposa County at Ripon Christian

TRANS VALLEY
Modesto Christian at Hilmar
Riverbank at Livingston

Saturday, October 13th

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Frazier Mountain at Riverdale Christian

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AA
Stone Ridge Christian at Brookside Christian
