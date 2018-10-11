FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Week 9 Matchups/Scores
Thursday, October 11th
EAST YOSEMITE
Delano at Monache
Porterville at Tulare Union
NORTH YOSEMITE
Reedley at Fresno
Roosevelt at McLane
TRI-RIVER
Central at Clovis North
Friday, October 12th
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Hanford West at Central Valley Christian
Kingsburg at Dinuba
Selma at Exeter
COUNTY/METRO
San Joaquin Memorial at Edison
Madera at Bullard
Sanger at Madera South
EAST SEQUOIA
Farmersville at Lindsay
Sierra Pacific at Granite Hills
Strathmore at Corcoran
EAST YOSEMITE
Mission Oak at Tulare Western
NORTH SEQUOIA
Washington Union at Liberty (Madera Ranchos)
Yosemite at Chowchilla
NORTH YOSEMITE
Sunnyside at Hoover
TRI-RIVER
Clovis at Buchanan
Clovis West at Clovis East
WEST SEQUOIA
Orosi at Minarets
Parlier at Fowler
Riverdale at Caruthers
WEST SIERRA
Coalinga at Tranquillity
Dos Palos at Firebaugh
Mendota at Avenal
WEST YOSEMITE
Mt. Whitney at El Diamante
Golden West at Lemoore
Hanford at Redwood
NON-LEAGUE
Immanuel at Sierra
CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Fresno Christian at Orcutt Academy
Kings Christian at Mission Prep
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Central Valley at Buhach Colony
El Capitan at Golden Valley
Merced at Patterson
SOUTHERN
Delhi at Denair
Gustine at Le Grand
Mariposa County at Ripon Christian
TRANS VALLEY
Modesto Christian at Hilmar
Riverbank at Livingston
Saturday, October 13th
CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Frazier Mountain at Riverdale Christian
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AA
Stone Ridge Christian at Brookside Christian
