friday night football

Friday Night Football - Week 9 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Thursday, October 17th


WEST YOSEMITE
Redwood at Hanford, 7:30pm

Friday, October 18th


CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Buhach Colony vs. Central Valley at Ceres, 7:00pm
Golden Valley vs. El Capitan at Merced College, 7:00pm
Patterson vs. Merced at Golden Valley, 7:00pm

CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Dinuba at Kingsburg, 7:30pm
Exeter at Selma, 7:15pm

COUNTY/METRO
Bullard at Madera, 7:30pm
Edison at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30pm
Madera South at Sanger, 7:30pm

EAST SEQUOIA
Lindsay at Farmersville, 7:30pm
Sierra Pacific vs. Granite Hills at Hanford, 7:15pm
Corcoran at Strathmore, 7:30pm

EAST YOSEMITE
Monache at Delano, 7:30pm
Tulare Union vs. Porterville at Granite Hills, 7:00pm
Tulare Western vs. Mission Oak at Tulare Union, 7:00pm

FREELANCE
Immanuel vs. Sierra at Immanuel Sports Complex, 7:30pm

NORTH SEQUOIA
Liberty at Washington Union, 7:00pm
Chowchilla at Yosemite, 7:00pm

NORTH YOSEMITE
Fresno at Reedley, 7:30pm
Roosevelt at McLane, 7:30pm
Hoover at Sunnyside, 7:30pm

TRI-RIVER
Buchanan at Clovis, 7:00pm
Central vs. Clovis North at Koligian Stadium, 7:00pm
Clovis West vs. Clovis East at Buchanan, 7:00pm

WEST SEQUOIA
Riverdale at Caruthers, 7:30pm
Minarets at Orosi, 7:30pm
Fowler at Parlier, 7:30pm

WEST SIERRA
Tranquillity at Coalinga, 7:00pm
Firebaugh at Dos Palos, 7:00pm
Avenal at Mendota, 7:30pm

WEST YOSEMITE
El Diamante vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King Bowl, 6:30pm
Lemoore at Golden West, 7:00pm

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Fresno Christian at Frazier Mountain, 7:00pm

Saturday, October 19th


CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Central Valley Christian vs. Hanford West at Hanford, 5:30pm
