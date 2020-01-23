Sports

Gamez buzzer beater leads Fresno State women to 8-0 start in conference play

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State women's basketball team (15-4, MW 8-0) just keeps winning. The Bulldogs have seemingly won every way.

From back-to-back games in overtime to a dominating 30 point win, Aly Gamez added a buzzer-beater to their long list of wins.

"Yeah, we're 8-0, but to be honest, it doesn't really mean anything," the junior guard said after the 55-54 win over Colorado State. "We want to win. We want to win the conference. We want to win the tournament. We want to go to the NCAA's. We have a bigger picture and we all know that."

Almost halfway through their Mountain West slate, FS sits at the top of the conference and will now head to pass the preseason pick to win the conference, Boise State (14-6, MW 6-2).

"I don't feel the pressure at all," sixth-year head coach Jaime White said on heading to Idaho. "They've lost and we haven't so there you have it. We have something special, and I think if we can get everything going at the same time, I think we'll have a good game there."

Tip-off from Boise State is set for Saturday 1/25 at noon and can be streamed live on the Mountain West Network.
