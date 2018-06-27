WORLD CUP

Germany out of World Cup; Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist and Mexico's Javier Hernandez challenge for the ball at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

MOSCOW --
Defending champion Germany has been eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup in a 2-0 stoppage-time loss to South Korea and Sweden has topped Group F with a 3-0 win over Mexico.

South Korea's first goal in injury time was initially disallowed for offside but that decision was overturned after a video review - meaning Mexico would advance to the knockout stage with Sweden despite the heavy loss.

All four teams had a chance to advance in games that were being played simultaneously and Sweden's comprehensive lead over Mexico put Germany into prime position to advance as well - provided the Germans could score against the South Koreans.

That was the problem, for Germany.

The mood of Mexico fans at the game in Yekaterinburg improved when news filtered in that South Korean goalkeeper Joe Hyeon-woo was holding the Germans at bay in Kazan.

They cheered wildy when Kim Young-gwon turned in a shot home from six meters. Initially flagged offside, the goal has finally been allowed after a VAR review.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 later in stoppage time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsWorld Cupmexicosocceru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WORLD CUP
France wins 2018 World Cup after defeating Croatia 4-2
Brazil beats Mexico, advances to World Cup quarterfinals
Mexico fans celebrate South Korea's victory over Germany with impromptu parades
Bud Light offering California free beer if Mexico beats Brazil
More World Cup
SPORTS
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News