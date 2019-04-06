Get your rollerblades! 'Cal Skate' has reopened as 'United Skates' in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neon colors, flashing lights and music are thumping out of speakers.Those are the main staples at the newly opened United Skates in Clovis off Gettysburg and Peach.The skating rink started welcoming customers just last month and it's the only one in the Fresno-Clovis area.It's a great way to get active and for some, it's the perfect stress reliever."Everything that is out there - I come in here and it is gone. I listen to the music and just jam all day for three hours at least," says DJ Frank Siquiros.Before, it used to be Roller Town. Then it became Cal Skate and after a few years, it closed down.This meant bad news for many regulars like Juliana Brantley and her son Darren White."We didn't know where to go, so we waited patiently," says Brantley.At the end of last year, it was sold to the company United Skates and in March it reopened its doors.Their Clovis location is the first and only one in all of California.Brantley and her son have been back almost every day since."We couldn't wait to get here, we couldn't wait," she says.New ownership means some new upgrades.A brightly painted mural covers the rink paying homage to the community.New skates are also in stock and a new cafe is serving up a variety of food.They're also making it a learning experience for local schools through their STEM program."They will go out there with their skates and test them and test how fast the rollerskates move with friction and gravity, and also how rollerskates are built," says general manager Shelli Barnett Cash.If you're not fond of skating, then you can play in the arcade.They also offer some extra help for those who want to learn."We do have floor guards out there that can assist you and we do have skate mates. We have little ones that use them all the way up to adults, they are like walkers on wheels," says Cash.United Skates is open seven days a week and offers special deals like their Monday $1 skate night.