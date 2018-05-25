GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports: Fresno State golfer Alex Lee

Alex Lee is just the third Bulldog in history to make the All-Conference team and was one of just 45 players in the nation to qualify for the NCAA Regionals as an individual. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a Thursday morning and Fresno State's Alex Lee is wondering why the Action News cameras are watching him practice.

"I mean I'm a pretty boring guy, to be honest. I just play a lot of golf and go to school. That's all I do," the junior golfer said.

That golf has been pretty extraordinary.

Growing up in Sacramento, Lee was not heavily recruited and landed at State more or less because it was close to home.

But what a home it's become. This season he was just the third Bulldog in history to make the All-Conference team and was one of only 45 players across the country to qualify for the NCAA Regionals as an individual. He finished the three-day tournament with a collective 4-under-par finish, good enough for a T-16 finish.

"If I hit a bad shot, I brushed it off my shoulder, and I handled my emotions really well."

That mental change has been the key to his recent success, something he learned from former Bulldog and professional golfer Kevin Sutherland.

"I eventually want to get to a point where you can't tell if I'm playing good or bad just by looking at me," he said.

Looking at his current game, a career in the sport might not be far off, following in the footsteps of guys like Sutherland, Nick Watney and Valley native Bryson DeChambeau.

"That's the eventual goal like I want to get out there, that's what I've dreamed of since I was a little kid, so it's awesome to be in the same sentence as those guys for sure."

In June he'll get his first shot. After winning a local qualifier, Lee now only has to finish in the top five of a regional qualifier to make it to the US Open.

"I'm good enough to where if I put up a few good numbers I could make it to the actual thing. I've had friends qualify for it, so I figured why not me?" he said.

A "why not?" attitude that could land him on golf's biggest stage.
