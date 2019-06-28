Good Sports: Fresno Grizzlies Infielder Carter Kieboom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With a name like Kieboom, it almost seems like Fresno Grizzlies Infielder Carter Kieboom was born to play baseball."It is a great name for baseball, I can't deny that," said Kieboom. "It's nice when you hit a home run, and it's all over the place."Baseball has taken Kieboom places he dreamt about as a kid. The 21-year-old is considered one of the top prospects in the Washington Nationals system and earlier this season earned his first call-up to the Major Leagues."That was a moment that every kid dreams about," said Kieboom. "That's kind of why we play baseball to live that moment. A moment I will cherish forever, and I was able to share with my family, which was the best part."Kieboom had another memorable moment in his Major League debut. His first big league hit was a game-tying home run."I knew I hit it well, but you have so much excitement going on, I don't think I've run that fast around the bases in my life," said Kieboom.Kieboom played in 11 games from late April to early May before being optioned back to Fresno, and despite a detour back to Triple-A, Grizzlies manager Randy Knorr likes his mental makeup."Usually a guy at 21 comes up to Triple-A they might be timid, not he's the alpha on this team. He's really taken on a leadership role, he goes out and does it vocally, and by the way he plays, he's a leader."Kieboom is eager to learn and earn his next call-up to the big league, "Whether that opportunity that I got, that short stint I got went perfect or it went how it went, I'm a better player and person because of it."