Good Sports: Fresno State athlete Josh Hokit is a star both on the football field and the wrestling mat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Josh Hokit is a two-sport athlete at Fresno State who is chasing All-American status at the upcoming wrestling national championships and then hopes to play as a fullback in the NFL.After ten touchdowns last season and a run down the ramp for the final time on senior day, Josh Hokit's college career came to an end.That is...on the football field.One of a handful of two-sport athletes across the country, the Clovis native has become a star on the wrestling mat."It's the same goal every time I go on the wrestling mat. Just let it fly. I can only control my effort so I'm going to go out there, give it all I got and the outcome is what it is," Hokit says.Last year Hokit became Fresno State's first all-American wrestler in 16 years. This year, he faced a new challenge."With the weight that could come on top of you you gotta make sure that you strike at the right time."Hokit moved up to the heavyweight division. Sure he avoided having to cut the weight gained from playing football but suddenly he was wrestling guys 40-50 pounds heavier than him.Hokit has made light work of the transition, posting a record of 24-4 and earning the 12 seed in next week's national championships.Four other Bulldogs will make the trip to Minneapolis and they've been inspired in seeing Hokit's work ethic."Just his mindset has been special to be around. There's nothing he doesn't think he can't do. You see him coming from football and he hasn't been training like we have all year and he's like 'oh yeah I can do it.' You're like 'If I've been training all year there's no reason I shouldn't have that much confidence'," says Jacob Wright.Adds DJ Lloren:"He definitely puts in the extra time that's needed to compensate when he's lost the time at the beginning of wrestling season when he's doing football. He definitely makes up for it, just because he's always working really hard."Like another former Bulldog who was a two-sport athlete and wrestling all American, Hokit hopes to one day play in the NFL."Yeah I've been really focusing on wrestling but I'm going to try to make it to the next level in football."