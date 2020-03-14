good sports

Good Sports: Fresno State athlete Josh Hokit is a star both on the football field and the wrestling mat

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Josh Hokit is a two-sport athlete at Fresno State who is chasing All-American status at the upcoming wrestling national championships and then hopes to play as a fullback in the NFL.

After ten touchdowns last season and a run down the ramp for the final time on senior day, Josh Hokit's college career came to an end.

That is...on the football field.

One of a handful of two-sport athletes across the country, the Clovis native has become a star on the wrestling mat.

"It's the same goal every time I go on the wrestling mat. Just let it fly. I can only control my effort so I'm going to go out there, give it all I got and the outcome is what it is," Hokit says.

Last year Hokit became Fresno State's first all-American wrestler in 16 years. This year, he faced a new challenge.

"With the weight that could come on top of you you gotta make sure that you strike at the right time."

Hokit moved up to the heavyweight division. Sure he avoided having to cut the weight gained from playing football but suddenly he was wrestling guys 40-50 pounds heavier than him.

Hokit has made light work of the transition, posting a record of 24-4 and earning the 12 seed in next week's national championships.

Four other Bulldogs will make the trip to Minneapolis and they've been inspired in seeing Hokit's work ethic.

"Just his mindset has been special to be around. There's nothing he doesn't think he can't do. You see him coming from football and he hasn't been training like we have all year and he's like 'oh yeah I can do it.' You're like 'If I've been training all year there's no reason I shouldn't have that much confidence'," says Jacob Wright.

Adds DJ Lloren:
"He definitely puts in the extra time that's needed to compensate when he's lost the time at the beginning of wrestling season when he's doing football. He definitely makes up for it, just because he's always working really hard."

Like another former Bulldog who was a two-sport athlete and wrestling all American, Hokit hopes to one day play in the NFL.

"Yeah I've been really focusing on wrestling but I'm going to try to make it to the next level in football."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresno statefresno stategood sportsfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Tulare's Michael Maze has future in Winter X Games
Good Sports: Fresno native and U.S. women's national soccer player Lynn Williams sits down with ABC30
Good Sports: Pole vaulters breaking records at Fresno Pacific
99-Year-Old Golfer Is an Inspiration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Second person in Tulare County tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Family remembers Hanford soldier killed in Iraq
All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13
SCCCD cancels all in-person classes for 4 days
Show More
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Soldier from Hanford killed during strike in Iraq, DOD says
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
PG&E suspends disconnections for unpaid bills due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News