Good Sports: Fresno State's shooting team is unique to California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shooting as a sport has been around for hundreds of years and is even recognized in the Olympics.One group taking part in it is right here in the Central Valley.The Fresno State shooting club isn't just unique to the Central Valley, but to all of California.Dylan Imperatrice is one of the co-founders of the club, a group that competes on the national level."When I came in we had a pretty lackluster team and so throughout the years we've built a really competitive respectable team," Imperatrice says. "When we first started people thought it was a joke and people kind of laughed. But now everybody loves us. We're just like all the other schools. We share the same passion."The sport is broken up into three disciplines: Trap, skeet and sporting clays. Points are awarded for hitting a moving target."You have to really control your breathing and just focus on it and wait until you see it and then just follow it," says Kaley Roos, a member of the team.Later this month the team will head to San Antonio to compete against the top schools in the country.While this club will probably never offer scholarships like the top shooting programs, these Bulldogs are hoping to keep the sport alive on the West Coast.And like any other collegiate sport - it's one that leaves an indelible mark.