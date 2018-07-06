GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports: Fresno Wheelers

EMBED </>More Videos

Basketball team is part of Valley Children’s Adaptive Sports Program (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A local program is giving hope to Central Valley children. Meet the Fresno Wheelers, a basketball team in Valley Children's Hospital adaptive sports program.

"It's really fun. I've always said people don't have a lot of expectations of her when she's playing on a normal team because she's just out there playing," said Joanna Woodyatt who's daughter Allison plays for the Wheelers.

Since 2012, the Fresno wheelers have been providing opportunities for Central Valley athletes to play basketball.

"It's not something every person, they can learn how to play it. I can actually control it and know how to do it," said Wheelers basketball player Allison Woodyatt.

Players cite the team as a way to have fun, exercise while growing confidence at the same time.

"He (my son Shawn) would have never tried track before this, but now because of this, he's moved on to track. We've done tons of stuff with Valley Children's like water skiing, rock climbing, horseback riding," said parent Jeff Vanaman.

Life changing skills, all made possible through the power of sports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswheelchair accessiblebasketballValley childrens hospitalgood sportsFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Alex Honnold
Good Sports: Kingsburg football's Spomer Brothers
Good Sports: Fresno City Soccer 8/24
Good Sports: Claire Tuggle 8/17
Good Sports: High School Football
More good sports
SPORTS
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News