GOOD SPORTS

Good Sports: High School Football

EMBED </>More Videos

Before long it'll be fall nights, frigid temps and football, so we look across the local landscape for high school football.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Before long it'll be fall nights, frigid temps and football.

As we look across the local landscape for high school football, the first question needing an answer is how Tulare Union responds after losing Kazmeir Allen. Cal High's athlete of the year broke the single-season touchdown record and led The Tribe to a D-II championship.

So who are the favorites in Fresno?

A year removed from a three-point loss at state, the San Joaquin Memorial Panthers return plenty of playmakers including Alec Truijilo, Leonard Glass, and Jalen McMillan.

"We know we're talented," said 15-year coach Anthony Goston. "We know we have a lack of depth but what can we do to make sure this team fulfills its mission?"

The mission of the 2018 Buchanan Bears: get back to the Valley Championship.

"It's not about one guy it's about one team, and it's always next man up no matter who they are so we're thankful for every person on this team," said 3rd-year coach Matt Giordano.

It'll take a team, but Sanger transfer Jalen Cropper and five-star back Kendall Milton could be the playmakers needed to get the Bears over the hump.

"Senior leadership in the past has not been there, and this year we have players, and we just want to win," said Tanner Blunt, Bears senior SS/RB. "Last year losing the valley championship, so we have that to drive on."

But like in recent years, the road to a D-I title looks to go through Central.

"Winning valley, going to state and coming into this year it's like an expectation," said Trent Tompkins, the Grizzlies senior quarterback. "I feel like the tide's kind of changed."

Last season the Grizzlies won their first ever section title before falling short at state. "We'd never been there before," said 3rd-year coach Kyle Biggs. ?"We won a valley championship, and we celebrated, and we didn't know what to expect. Now we do."

So who will be the teams left standing at the end of the year? Hopefully like our changing temps, the answer will be here soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgood sportsAction News Sportshigh school footballhigh school sportsFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: Alex Honnold
Good Sports: Kingsburg football's Spomer Brothers
Good Sports: Fresno City Soccer 8/24
Good Sports: Claire Tuggle 8/17
More good sports
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News