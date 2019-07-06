Good Sports: Kamp Kendricks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last August, former Hoover High star Mychal Kendricks admitted and apologized for his role with insider trading.His sentencing has been postponed multiple times as he awaits his legal and football future.Recently he returned to Fresno with his brother Eric to put on their 3rd annual Kamp Kendricks.The sounds of football and fun could be seen all across the field as former Hoover High stars, returned to the campus."Kids, this is our alma mater. We went to Hoover; we are elsewhere at the moment, but it's important to come back and give back," said Eric."To the community, we grew up in, it's important that we get out here and give these kids lessons in football and in life," said Mychal.Kamp Kendricks is a free football camp and was attended by several hundred Central Valley athletes eager to learn from the NFL Players."I feel like it comes full circle, we were out here on these fields working hard, and it's humbling for us to come back here and get back on the thing that gave us so much," said Eric."It's huge when you have two young men like the Kendricks kids that come back and give their time, their energy back to their community," said FUSD Athletic Manager Pat Riddlesprigger. "This is something that these kids, these parents, and fans in the stands will never forget.""This camp is for everyone. We plan on doing bigger and better things as the years go on. We'll continue to get better, and we'll continue to better these kids," said Mychal.