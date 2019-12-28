Good Sports: The Central Valley's sports successes this decade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the calendar gets ready to turn on 2019, it brings an end to both the year and the decade.
Every year there's a fair share of tears and titles, but at Fresno State, football is king.
The decade started and ended with uncertainty - first with the firing of Pat Hill in 2011, then the resignation of Jeff Tedford in December to focus on his health.
In between were the Tim Deruyter years, highlighted by conference championships in 2012 and 2013.
But after a one-win season and his dismissal in 2016, the Red Wave needed to be re-energized.
Enter former Bulldog quarterback Jeff Tedford - 22 wins, two bowl wins and perhaps the biggest win in program history, finally beating Boise on the blue turf that turned white from snow to earn their latest conference championship.
At the high school level - absolute dominance. Buchanan and Clovis combined to win nine of the ten state titles.
The Clovis West girls basketball team won the open division title, becoming national champs in 2017.
In 2011 Washington Union won a state title, followed by Hanford, Strathmore, and Hilmar. Earlier this month, the Central Grizzlies capped a perfect 15-0 season to win the first D-1 state title in Fresno history.
In 2017, Fresno FC came to town, becoming the Valley's first professional soccer team. But after two short seasons, the club folded after failing to secure a soccer-specific stadium.
Derek Carr was an MVP candidate for the Raiders in 2016.
Josh Allen went from Firebaugh High to Reedley College. The unheralded quarterback became a top ten draft pick and has led the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs.
Paul George became the highest draft pick to ever come out of Bulldog basketball program.
Jose Ramirez was an Olympian in 2012 and a world champion in 2018.
Bryson DeChambeau became just the fifth golfer to ever win the NCAA Division I championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year. The Clovis East grad was as high as fifth in the world golf rankings.
Baseball's rookie of the year in 2017 came from Fresno State.
Aaron Judge is now thriving as the face of the Yankees, one of the world's most popular franchises.
So if these past ten years were any indication, the future is bright for Central Valley sports.
