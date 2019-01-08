Goose Island offering free beer for making 43-yard field goal after Cody Parkey miss

Goose Island tweeted, "A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You're gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude's athleticism? GET REAL."
THREAD— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
*deep breath* we think we’re finally okay with talking about yesterday’s game. 1/5
A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL. 2/5— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong. 3/5— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon. 4/5— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
Also, IT WAS TIPPED. 5/5— Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019
The Chicago brewery says it will build a field goal post and put it up outside their taproom, 1800 W. Fulton St., for fans to try their luck. Goose Island says it will be up this weekend during normal taproom hours.
Anyone who is able to make a 43 yarder will win free beer for a year, Goose Island says.