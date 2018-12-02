SPORTS

Green Bay Packers fire coach Mike McCarthy

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

GREEN BAY, Wis. --
The Green Bay Packers have fired coach Mike McCarthy and made offensive coordinator Joe Philbin the interim head coach.

The move announced by team president Mark Murphy came after a stunning 20-17 loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1.

Murphy, in a statement, said the 2018 season "has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately."

Murphy said the process of hiring the next head coach would begin immediately.

McCarthy was in his 13th season as coach. The Packers won the Super Bowl under McCarthy in the 2010 season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflGreen Bay Packers
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Martin Jones makes 39 saves, Sharks beat Canadiens 3-1
Kings center Adrian Kempe day-to-day with upper-body injury
Barnes, Jordan star in Mavericks' 114-110 win over Clippers
Clippers' Patrick Beverley ejected for throwing ball at fan
More Sports
Top Stories
China Peak welcome hundreds of skiers, snowboarders for opening weekend
Fresno State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State
Rep. Jim Costa returns from Mexico after serving on delegation to Presidential Inauguration
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Tower District
Local temple celebrates Chanukah with gift fair and festival of lights
Two drive by shootings occur a few miles and minutes apart in Fresno
Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Tooth treatment for free? Just volunteer to help a charity!
Show More
Fresno State wins the Mountain West Championship, 19-16
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Paris assesses injuries, damage after worst riot in decade
More News