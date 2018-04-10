Grizzlies 2018 season brings new owners and a fresh outlook

There's a renewed excitement surrounding opening day in Downtown Fresno this year, a certain buzz that only a new ownership group can bring to a ballclub.Lines of fans started forming outside the stadium box office late Tuesday morning for the Grizzlies home opener.Among them was Duke McGee. "It's always the excitement of the game, seeing the new ballplayers, seeing the team win the championship last year, Houston, coming to see the players Houston has coming up in the future."It's the first home opener for Jim Coufos as team owner. His group purchased the Grizzlies in the offseason."This is a long-term project for us. It's going to take time, but we're going to have to show the fans. The fans have to see the changes and the attitude, and I think that will happen quickly."The new ownership group is investing close to a million dollars in stadium upgrades over the next year, with plans to build a new kids zone and adult social area.The goal for Coufos is to get more families through the turnstiles multiple times a year."It's the customer that is king. I also grew up in the restaurant business and I run it like that. People want to have a good time and that's what were going to work on."