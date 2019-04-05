Grizzlies win 5-4 in extras on Opening Day

In front of 9,155 fans, the Grizzlies gave the fans something to cheer about with a 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Reno Aces. Fresno's Taylor Gushue came up with the game winning hit in the 10th driving in Alec Keller to secure the win.
Tonight's #OpeningDay Final Score, presented by @MercuryIns: https://t.co/LnpIilbWlb …— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) April 5, 2019
A 2-out, pinch-hit RBI single in the 10th from Taylor Gushue (@TGush17) wins it in walk-off fashion for Fresno. #Growlifornia🐻 pic.twitter.com/fWS7CcDlVv
Fans were treated with fireworks after the game as Fresno opens the 2019 season with a 1-0 record.
That feeling when the @FresnoGrizzlies win on #OpeningDay and there’s fireworks! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/GLzqxb5JAl— Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) April 5, 2019
