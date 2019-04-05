Grizzlies win 5-4 in extras on Opening Day

Grizzlies beat the Aces, 5-4 in 10 innings on Opening Night Fresno opens the season 1-0In front of 9,155 fans, the Grizzlies gave the fans something to cheer about with a 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Reno Aces. Fresno's Taylor Gushue came up with the game winning hit in the 10th driving in Alec Keller to secure the win.Fans were treated with fireworks after the game as Fresno opens the 2019 season with a 1-0 record.