Grizzlies win 5-4 in extras on Opening Day

Grizzlies beat the Aces, 5-4 in 10 innings on Opening Night Fresno opens the season 1-0

In front of 9,155 fans, the Grizzlies gave the fans something to cheer about with a 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Reno Aces. Fresno's Taylor Gushue came up with the game winning hit in the 10th driving in Alec Keller to secure the win.



RELATED: Grizzlies unveil ballpark improvements on Opening Day

Fans were treated with fireworks after the game as Fresno opens the 2019 season with a 1-0 record.



RELATED: Food, art, brand new amenities: For Grizzlies fans, this was a night to remember
