Harlem Globetrotters

Curly Neal, Harlem Globetrotters great, dies at 77

Curly Neal speaks during a ceremony as his No. 22 is retired by the world renowned Harlem Globetrotters Friday, Feb. 15, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

HOUSTON -- Fred "Curly" Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77.

The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning.

"We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known," Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn said in a statement on Twitter. "Curly's basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide."



Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.

Neal was a crowd favorite with his trademark shaved head, infectious smile and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders. He was a key player during the Globetrotters' most popular era in the '70s and '80s, appearing on TV shows and specials like "The Ed Sullivan Show," "Love Boat" and "Gilligan's Island."

Neal and the Globetrotters also appeared in numerous TV commercials, episodes of "Scooby-Doo" and had their own cartoon series.

Neal was a star high school player in Greensboro, North Carolina, and led Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title after averaging 23 points per game as a senior. He was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in a 2008 class that included North Carolina coach Roy Williams.

Neal also was inducted into the Globetrotters' Legends ring in 1993 and continued to make appearances for them as an "Ambassador of Goodwill."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexasharlem globetrottersbasketball
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Boy/Ball Girl Contest
Globetrotter sinks record-breaking shot from helicopter
Simone Biles shows off her basketball skills with the Harlem Globetrotters
Simone Biles and the Globetrotters hang out in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
Deputy hospitalized after shooting in Oakhurst
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Crews respond to possible hazmat situation in Merced Co.
Grand Princess cruise ship: 2 passengers in quarantine die at CA base
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Show More
Worldwide coronavirus cases reach half-million
Girl Scouts delivering cookies to healthcare workers, first responders
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
Man injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News