FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The high school basketball season is underway as our local teams gear up for league play."She's very athletic, which makes her dynamic on both sides of the ball. She has a knack for scoring. I don't even realize how many she's put up 30-35 points," said Heather Long of Clovis North.Savannah Tucker is a senior this year at Clovis North. The Bronco is already the school's all-time leading scorer."The transition from freshman year to sophomore year, junior year to here.. as a team Being able to be one of those top teams in the country and state. I think that's just huge coming from nothing to a lot," said Tucker.Savannah averaged 20.1 points her junior year helping lead the Broncos to their first conference title in school history."I've been lucky enough to have Savannah since she was in 5th grade. A really special kid and you could tell back then she was going to be something special. To see it from her freshman year till now she's really matured and made herself quite the standout player," said Long.Tucker announced her commitment to Long Beach State this September.She was recruited by UC Davis, Hawaii, Northridge and Fresno State."The coaching staff was just different than any other coach I talked to. Taking a visit, just felt like home away from home. That's something I wanted to spend my four years at, really grateful for everything," said Tucker.The Bronco said committing before her senior season let off a lot of pressure.As she prepares for the next step in her academic and sports career, she continues to be a leader on the court."That part that I'm most proud of, knowing her freshman year, and never a shy kid always the fun one on the court. Very serious as soon as she crosses the court," said Long.A talented player on the hardwood who's making her childhood dreams come true."It means a lot to me, just the other day we wrote a letter to our future selves that I wrote in 8th grade and I just got it back. It said hope you sign to play D1 already, so to see that made me really happy and to be where I am today," said Tucker.