Sports

High school football coach suspended because team won by too much

(Shutterstock)

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, Long Island -- A Long Island football coach has been suspended because his team won big - too big.

The New York Times reports that Plainedge High School coach Robert Shaver received a one-game suspension after a Nassau County committee found he could have avoided an outsized 61-13 victory by his Red Devils against the Cyclones of South Side High School in Rockville Centre.

Plainedge is in North Massapequa.

A margin over 42 points triggers a review.

The committee determined Shaver should have pulled his starting players as the 4th quarter began.

Newsday reports Shaver told the committee both teams were unbeaten, and he feared a Cyclones comeback if he took out his starters.

An official with the National Federation of State High School Associations says in most places lopsided wins are typically handled by running out the clock or stopping play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfootballhigh school sportshigh school football
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kings Co. welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide
3 arrested after car failure leaves robbery victim vulnerable, wrecker rescues him
Fresno State takes down Hawaii, 41-38, in walk-off win
North Fork woman dies inside burning home, neighbors tried to save her
2 murder suspects escape Monterey County jail
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Sonoma County
Show More
48-year-old man's body found in central Fresno canal
Fire breaks out after shots fired at central Fresno home
Trump approves plan to cap refugees at 18,000 in 2020
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
More TOP STORIES News