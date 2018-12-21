FOOTBALL

Hilmar Football Live Interview

For the first time in school history the Hilmar Football team are the State Champions.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For the first time in school history the Hilmar Football team are the state champions. The Yellowjackets finished off a dream 2018 season with a 49-0 win over Strathmore in the CIF State 6-AA Championship with a 49-0 win over Strathmore. Head Coach Frank Marques stopped by the Action News studio for a live interview.


Hilmar finished the season 13-2 and are expected to receive their championship rings in March.
