Hilmar Football Live Interview

For the first time in school history the Hilmar Football team are the state champions. The Yellowjackets finished off a dream 2018 season with a 49-0 win over Strathmore in the CIF State 6-AA Championship with a 49-0 win over Strathmore. Head Coach Frank Marques stopped by the Action News studio for a live interview.Hilmar finished the season 13-2 and are expected to receive their championship rings in March.