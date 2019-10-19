fresno state bulldogs

Hokit runs for 3 TDs, Fresno State beats UNLV 56-27

Fresno State running back Josh Hokit heads into the end zone for a touchdown against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Josh Hokit had two of his three touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to help Fresno State pull away from UNLV for a 56-27 win on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) took the lead for good on Hokit's first TD run that made it 14-10 in the second quarter. Arron Mosby's interception and return to the UNLV 1 set up Hokit's second score and his third touchdown came on a 6-yard run less than two minutes later to make it 56-20. Hokit finished with 33 yards rushing on seven carries.

Ronnie Rivers added 14 carries for 51 yards and two TDs and Jalen Cropper ran two times for 91 yards, including an 82-yard carry.

Jorge Reyna passed for 229 yards and a touchdown and ran for 47 yards and a TD for Fresno State.

Kenyon Oblad was 16 of 34 for 257 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Rebels (2-5, 0-3).
