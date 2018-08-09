Homegrown stars playing major role for 'Dogs

As another Fresno State football season rapidly approaches, the Red Wave is being restored with some familiar faces who played their high school ball right here in the Valley."I think it gives fans a lot of pride because they see product from around here playing for the team, so I take a lot of pride in it. I know guys like Juju and other guys like Marcus take a lot of pride in it too," said linebacker George Helmuth out of Clovis North"It draws in a lot, everybody has their fan base from the towns around them that they bring in and it's good for us, the community the school, everything," added defensive back Juju Hughes of Hanford High.The "Bulldog Born, Bulldog Bred" mentality extends beyond Bulldog Stadium for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr who stays connected with current starter and Dinuba product Marcus McMaryion."I think Marcus McMaryion is a heck of player, I think they have a chance to win a lot of games. I hope they win everything, that would be awesome so I can talk some trash. So fellas please do that," said Carr."Pretty close with Derek, he's in camp, I'm in camp so pretty limited contact right now. He's a great guy, someone I definitely look up to model my game on and off the field after," said McMaryion.The Bulldogs open the season on Saturday September 1st when they host Idaho for a 7:00 PM kickoff a Bulldog Stadium.