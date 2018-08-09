FRESNO STATE

Homegrown stars playing major role for 'Dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

As another Fresno State football season rapidly approaches, the Red Wave is being restored with some familiar faces who played their high school ball right here in the Valley.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As another Fresno State football season rapidly approaches, the Red Wave is being restored with some familiar faces who played their high school ball right here in the Valley.

"I think it gives fans a lot of pride because they see product from around here playing for the team, so I take a lot of pride in it. I know guys like Juju and other guys like Marcus take a lot of pride in it too," said linebacker George Helmuth out of Clovis North

"It draws in a lot, everybody has their fan base from the towns around them that they bring in and it's good for us, the community the school, everything," added defensive back Juju Hughes of Hanford High.



The "Bulldog Born, Bulldog Bred" mentality extends beyond Bulldog Stadium for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr who stays connected with current starter and Dinuba product Marcus McMaryion.

"I think Marcus McMaryion is a heck of player, I think they have a chance to win a lot of games. I hope they win everything, that would be awesome so I can talk some trash. So fellas please do that," said Carr.


"Pretty close with Derek, he's in camp, I'm in camp so pretty limited contact right now. He's a great guy, someone I definitely look up to model my game on and off the field after," said McMaryion.

The Bulldogs open the season on Saturday September 1st when they host Idaho for a 7:00 PM kickoff a Bulldog Stadium.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno statefresno state bulldogsfootballfresnoFresno StateFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News