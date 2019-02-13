JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school

HOUSTON, Texas --J.J. Watt continues to give back to his adoring fans, and this time is no different.
Last week, a teacher at Moore Elementary School in Cy-Fair ISD tweeted a photo of her and her students wearing J.J. Watt jerseys to celebrate the 99th day of class.
One of the students didn't have a jersey, but instead, created a homemade version of Watt's jersey.
Well, Watt found the student and gifted him a couple of jerseys. He tweeted, "I have a new friend named Brock."
We were able to find our man from last week! Now he has a couple jerseys of his own to choose from and I have a new friend named Brock. pic.twitter.com/TFfj18CU0h— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2019
While this is another example of how awesome Watt is to Texans fans, this is obviously nothing new for him: