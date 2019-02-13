JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school

SPORTS

JJ Watt gifts real jersey to student who wore homemade one to school

HOUSTON, Texas --
J.J. Watt continues to give back to his adoring fans, and this time is no different.

Last week, a teacher at Moore Elementary School in Cy-Fair ISD tweeted a photo of her and her students wearing J.J. Watt jerseys to celebrate the 99th day of class.

One of the students didn't have a jersey, but instead, created a homemade version of Watt's jersey.

Well, Watt found the student and gifted him a couple of jerseys. He tweeted, "I have a new friend named Brock."

While this is another example of how awesome Watt is to Texans fans, this is obviously nothing new for him:
